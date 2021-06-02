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OSHA TURNS BLIND EYE TO VACCINE INJURY -- from theHIghwire.com
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71 views • June 02, 2021
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OSHA TURNS BLIND EYE TO VACCINE INJURY
It only took one month for OSHA to reverse its reporting requirements for employers mandating Covid shots, in hopes they wouldn’t be blamed for “vaccine hesitancy.” The agency, whose very existence is to protect the health of U.S. workers, is allowing employers to ignore any adverse reactions their employees may have to required Covid jabs.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
OSHA TURNS BLIND EYE TO VACCINE INJURY
It only took one month for OSHA to reverse its reporting requirements for employers mandating Covid shots, in hopes they wouldn’t be blamed for “vaccine hesitancy.” The agency, whose very existence is to protect the health of U.S. workers, is allowing employers to ignore any adverse reactions their employees may have to required Covid jabs.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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