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Words From The Lord: "TRAGEDY, DEVASTATION, CATASTROPHE" - "INSURRECTION, CIVIL UNREST, RETURN OF OBAMA (ANTICHRIST) - "JESUS SAID - I AM COMING - NOW!!!!!!" -
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185 views • December 24, 2020
Tragedy, Devastation and Catastrophe
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY9tAxut92I
WORD: INSURRECTION TO BOOT: CIVIL UNREST IN AMERICA (OBAMA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpqM-q-cPos
THERE IS NO TURNING BACK – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/there-is-no-turning-back-lynne-johnson/
THE STRAIN – Dana R
https://444prophecynews.com/the-strain-dana-r/
Vision of Bride with a Sword – VAS Alliance
https://444prophecynews.com/vision-of-bride-with-a-sword-vas-alliance/
YOU CRUSHED THE HEADS OF YOUR ENEMIES! – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/you-crushed-the-heads-of-your-enemies-hisforgiven1/
The deception will be great – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-deception-will-be-great-lynne-johnson/
PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN CHINA – Loveth Nwokeohuru
https://444prophecynews.com/persecution-of-christians-in-china-loveth-nwokeohuru/
REJOICE!, JESUS IS RETURNING FOR YOU , YOUR JOURNEY WILL SOON END
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGdldf2aQXM&;feature=youtu.be
Rapture Dream| Jesus Said “ I Am Coming NOW!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKLVfBQTpKo
God’s warning of V dream from my sister in Christ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGiDztHkQg4
The bride,The feast,The room is all ready now !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=endBQ7M5wFw
War with the Remnant. A word from the Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNbgU6D1t9s
⚔️✨THE FALSE CHRIST OF THE GALACTIC FEDERATION, STRAIGHT OF HORMUZ TENSIONS,✨💫👑 YAHUSHUA HAMACHIAC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k8BTsOkAcQ
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oY9tAxut92I
WORD: INSURRECTION TO BOOT: CIVIL UNREST IN AMERICA (OBAMA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpqM-q-cPos
THERE IS NO TURNING BACK – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/there-is-no-turning-back-lynne-johnson/
THE STRAIN – Dana R
https://444prophecynews.com/the-strain-dana-r/
Vision of Bride with a Sword – VAS Alliance
https://444prophecynews.com/vision-of-bride-with-a-sword-vas-alliance/
YOU CRUSHED THE HEADS OF YOUR ENEMIES! – Hisforgiven1
https://444prophecynews.com/you-crushed-the-heads-of-your-enemies-hisforgiven1/
The deception will be great – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/the-deception-will-be-great-lynne-johnson/
PERSECUTION OF CHRISTIANS IN CHINA – Loveth Nwokeohuru
https://444prophecynews.com/persecution-of-christians-in-china-loveth-nwokeohuru/
REJOICE!, JESUS IS RETURNING FOR YOU , YOUR JOURNEY WILL SOON END
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGdldf2aQXM&;feature=youtu.be
Rapture Dream| Jesus Said “ I Am Coming NOW!!!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lKLVfBQTpKo
God’s warning of V dream from my sister in Christ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGiDztHkQg4
The bride,The feast,The room is all ready now !!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=endBQ7M5wFw
War with the Remnant. A word from the Lord.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNbgU6D1t9s
⚔️✨THE FALSE CHRIST OF THE GALACTIC FEDERATION, STRAIGHT OF HORMUZ TENSIONS,✨💫👑 YAHUSHUA HAMACHIAC
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6k8BTsOkAcQ
__________________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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