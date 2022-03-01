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Ask John - Questions (Preview) - February 2022
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10 views • March 01, 2022
Enjoy this PREVIEW version of Questions!
Questions in the full episode include: Validity of exopolitics.org; Joni Patry’s predictions on government and world transformations, media truth/lies revealed, conflict, and war like conditions; Rendessovir studies; Birthday numerology; John sounding like Joe Biden; Federal Reserve/IRS ceasing to exist; Biblical prophecies of end times; Mystical aspect to future education; Reeducation of history; Sharetheprophecy.com; Locations and coming Earth changes; China taking Olympians hostage; and HIV as a covid vaccine side effect.
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
Questions in the full episode include: Validity of exopolitics.org; Joni Patry’s predictions on government and world transformations, media truth/lies revealed, conflict, and war like conditions; Rendessovir studies; Birthday numerology; John sounding like Joe Biden; Federal Reserve/IRS ceasing to exist; Biblical prophecies of end times; Mystical aspect to future education; Reeducation of history; Sharetheprophecy.com; Locations and coming Earth changes; China taking Olympians hostage; and HIV as a covid vaccine side effect.
If you like what you are hearing here visit us at https://www/ArlingtonInstitute.Org/Premium/ and sign up for a FREE membership. That way we can notify you when more content is released. See you there!
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