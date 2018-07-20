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[Jul 20, 2018] Still waiting for Kent Hovind to respond - YES or NO? Robert Sungenis said YES. (43.2K views on YouTube)
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35 views • May 17, 2021
It's been a week since I put out my response to the challenges of Dr. Robert Sungenis and Dr. Hovind to debate the issue of flat Earth. In that previous video, I offered a counter-challenge for Dr. Hovind to debate Dr. Sungenis FIRST. I said I would then take the winner. After I posted that video, I started to see lots of comments on social media stating that I was a "coward" and that I "chickened out" and allegedly declined to debate. None of that is true and I am addressing these issues here in this video - along with a variety of other topics.
Originally, I created a longer version of this (the "longer video" I referred to in the last video), but I decided to edit this down to about half the length, mainly because I realized the other stuff wasn't going to go anywhere anyway. But my hope is that what I've included here will.
At any rate, the bottom line is, will Kent Hovind debate Robert Sungenis on heliocentricity vs geocentricity according to the Bible? Almost immediately, I received a response from Dr. Sungenis, saying that he'd be happy to debate Kent. We're still waiting for Dr. Hovind's response.
NOTE: Many of the clips of the scientists talking were taken from the documentary, The Principle:
https://www.theprinciplemovie.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
Originally, I created a longer version of this (the "longer video" I referred to in the last video), but I decided to edit this down to about half the length, mainly because I realized the other stuff wasn't going to go anywhere anyway. But my hope is that what I've included here will.
At any rate, the bottom line is, will Kent Hovind debate Robert Sungenis on heliocentricity vs geocentricity according to the Bible? Almost immediately, I received a response from Dr. Sungenis, saying that he'd be happy to debate Kent. We're still waiting for Dr. Hovind's response.
NOTE: Many of the clips of the scientists talking were taken from the documentary, The Principle:
https://www.theprinciplemovie.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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