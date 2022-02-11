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Glenn Beck--Chip Roy CALLS OUT Republicans for FUNDING vaccine mandates
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100 views • February 11, 2022
51 Republicans failed to take a stand against vaccine mandates on Tuesday by voting for a short-term funding bill that includes such policies. Thankfully, 161 did hold strong, but that’s not enough for Rep. Chip Roy. He calls out his Republican colleagues for failing to vote for freedom, for assuming the GOP will take back Congress without a strong stance, and for letting the American people down yet again: ‘Right now, there is more fight in 5 of those Canadian truckers than there is in the whole of the Republican conference.’
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