Idaho CPS STEALS, TRAFFICS Baby Child Protective Services Extorts Then Blocks Legal Adoption!

Stew Peters Show





Feb 8, 2023





The satanic threat is real, on the prowl, and looking to devour our children!

Rachel Templeton joins Stew to detail CPS child trafficking and her ongoing court battle.

As adoption numbers increase so does the federal funding to CPS.

This creates a perverse incentive for the government to prevent adoptions within families because they are not profitable!

Currently, baby Lilly is trapped in the foster care system and CPS refuses to allow contact with the family.

Go to https://www.givesendgo.com/BringBabyLilyHome to help the family with legal fees.

To contact the Idaho court officials and resources for baby Lilly, see:

Raul R. Labrador, Attorney General, Idaho:

P.O. Box 1899

Boise, ID 83701

Email: [email protected]

Ms. Denise Rosen, Deputy Attorney General, Child Welfare Law Specialist:

1120 Ironwood Drive

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Contact: [email protected]

Phone: 208 769-1589

Ms. Anna Eckhart, Kootenai County District Court Judge:

P.O. Box 9000

Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814

Phone: 509-570-6518

Christopher Schwartz Casa, Attorney, CSAS/Schwartz Law Office:

Email: [email protected] AND [email protected]

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28thbc-idaho-cps-steals-traffics-baby-child-protective-services-extorts-then-block.html