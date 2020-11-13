The Not So Chosen People. (part.2)

Part 2: Will continue with the story of Joseph and how his half brother Judah (the father of the Jews) sold him into slavery for silver and tried to steal his birth right. We will go further into the story and explain how the Jews and Israel are two separate kingdoms.

*The Not So Chosen People (Part.1):

https://www.brighteon.com/1b07379f-0c88-47c0-bc26-625e8a1f8a0a







