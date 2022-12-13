Freedom speech at the Trudeau must go convoy rally

This is a short video of my speech in Peterborough recently highlighting the many areas where people in our country are being harmed by government policies.
•
Record suicide rates
• Euthanasia for young old but people can’t get safe drugs or get much needed surgeries.
• Doctors who are upholding their Hippocratic oath have their licenses removed for speaking out.
•A government that spends large sums of money as wastefully as possible-Think Arrivecan app-
• Higher taxes and a useless carbon tax
• Wild inflation and food security issues from outrageous fertilizer quotas and other attempts to force buy-outs on productive farmland
• Censorship of dissenting voices-OURS
• bankers promoting a dangerous Digital IDs and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) which have the potential to enslave Canadians and lock them into ESG compliance
• policies that continue to turn our industrial nation with manufacturing and energy jobs to a low paying service economy
• greatly increased government centralized socialistic control over every activity
• federal policies that indoctrinate our youth with woke ideologies and identity politics
• Fraud is being sold as truth with the climate agenda to enforce Agenda 2030
