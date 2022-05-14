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BBC Radio Presenter discusses the side effects she’s experienced since receiving her Covid jab
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195 views • May 14, 2022
Unfortunately the Victorian ( Australia ) Police didn’t have time to kick down the door , pepper spray her , throw her to the ground for her safety – while speaking some anti-narrative truth . The Ministry of " Beating truth into Submission " will be looking into to this. - .
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