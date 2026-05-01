THE FERTILITY CRISIS: WHY PRECONCEPTION HEALTH MATTERS

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As fertility rates decline worldwide, functional medicine physician Dr. Ann Shippy joins Del to discuss the science behind her book ‘The Preconception Revolution.’ Drawing on two decades of clinical experience, she explains how addressing environmental toxins, nutrient deficiencies, and inflammation before conception has helped many of her patients overcome fertility challenges and have healthy children. Shippy outlines practical steps both men and women can take to optimize their health before pregnancy and potentially influence the long-term health of the next generation.