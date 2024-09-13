BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is the Elorza Crater a Spiritual Energy Vortex on Mars ?
Union With God
Union With God
22 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 7 months ago

The Elorza Crater provides plenty of proof that it was artificially engineered rather than having arose by an impact from outer space. The western edge of its perimeter makes an angle of 108° which is the same as the interior angle of a pentagon. This angle and other linear structures signal the presence of multiple pentagons which align to different features of the crater perimeter and even beyond the crater perimeter. In all, I detected 11 pentagons which mark important longitudes with their western vertices. The overall shape of the Elorza Crater fits the outline of the cross section of a human eye. Thus one of the intended functions of the Elorza Crater appears to be to symbolize an eye which overlooks the major mountains of Mars as well as the western Valles Marineris and the Hellas Basin. Remarkably, the placement of the Elorza Crater is such that many important sites are aligned to one of 5 straight lines which focus on the crater. As such, the Elorza Crater may represent a location of special psychic or spiritual energy on the planet.


My videos are best viewed in the full screen mode due to the presentation of large amounts of detail.

My previous videos on Mars can be found on my Brighteon channel at: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/epiphi


Keywords
sciencealiensspiritualityplanetsreligionmarsextraterrestrialsastronomysacred geometrygeologycratersancient civilizationsley linesgeometrylife on other planetsprime meridiancoordinate systemsancient measuring systemshuman life on other planets
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy