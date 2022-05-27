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Zelensky's wife says she hadn't seen him in two months in rare interview
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221 views • May 27, 2022
The Telegraph.
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, has given a rare interview to national broadcaster ICTV alongside her husband and said she has hardly seen him since the war began.
"Our family, like all Ukrainian families, is now separated," she said, adding that she speaks to him mostly by phone.
"Unfortunately, we cannot sit together, have dinner with the whole family, talk about everything," she said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkcE0ncmXZc
Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, has given a rare interview to national broadcaster ICTV alongside her husband and said she has hardly seen him since the war began.
"Our family, like all Ukrainian families, is now separated," she said, adding that she speaks to him mostly by phone.
"Unfortunately, we cannot sit together, have dinner with the whole family, talk about everything," she said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkcE0ncmXZc
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