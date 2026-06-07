7.6.26 - Patriots celebrate from coast-to-coast while Demonrats fume

It was quite a sight to behold...patriotism and national pride on display from border to border and coast to coast...Americans in love with their country. Meanwhile on the sidelines--the socialist Democrats took to the airwaves and to social media to trash the nation they pretend to serve. Today, we'll dive into that divide and see what direction it has us heading just 4 months way from the midterms that will likely determine whether or not this American experiment will survive.



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