666 | Why Is the Logo of CERN, the World Economic Forum & Google 666? Why Is the Word Corona = 666? Why Is the Euphrates Drying Up? What Is HR 666 & HR 6666? Why Does Microsoft Patent WO-2020-06060 Exist?

Why is the CERN Logo 66? - See their logo - https://www.home.cern/

Why is the World Economic Forum logo 666? - See their logo - https://www.weforum.org/

Why did CERN name the internet “WWW” which is “666” in Hebrew?

Why does Microsoft have a patent with a WO-2020-060606 publication number?

Why is the Word Corona 666?

Why Is the Google Chrome Logo 666?

Why is Congress working on legislation HR 666? - Read - https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/666?q=%7B%22search%22%3A%5B%22A+bill+to+amend+the+Public+Health+Service+Act+to+provide+for+public+health+research+and+investment+into+understanding+and+eliminating+structural+racism+and+police+violence.%22%5D%7D&r=2&s=6

Why is Congress working on legislation HR 6666? - https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text

Why is the Euphrates River drying up? - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Revelation-16-12/

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/iraqs-mighty-rivers-tigris-and-euphrates-will-soon-run-dry-q5h72g5sk

Why is Putin seeking to Cement Ties With Iran, Turkey in Rare Trip Abroad? https://www.wsj.com/articles/putin-seeks-to-cement-ties-with-iran-turkey-in-rare-trip-abroad-11658055769

Why is the Pope’s Audience Hall built in the shape of a snake head?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_VI_Audience_Hall

Why Did Biden Sign Two-State Jerusalem Declaration 666 Days After Trump Signed Abraham Accords?

https://rumble.com/v1cnapl-666-why-did-biden-sign-two-state-jerusalem-declaration-666-days-after-trump.html

666 | Why Did Biden Sign Jerusalem Declaration Calling for a Two-State Solution On July 14th 2022 666 Days After the Abraham Accords Were Signed on September 15th 2020?

Watch - Shane Warren Prophecy, "They have divided my land now I will divide their land!" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SsUHqzLbgbA

The Abraham Accords were signed on September 15th 2020 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords

Watch the September 15th 2020 Signing of The Abraham Accords - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUaFtfJTSaQ

The Jerusalem U.S.-Israel Strategic Partnership Joint Declaration was Signed On: JULY 14, 2022 - https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/07/14/the-jerusalem-u-s-israel-strategic-partnership-joint-declaration/



