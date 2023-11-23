Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ – Zionism serves Satan
Published 16 hours ago

Zionism has nothing to do with Judaism. Zionism is a political mess, and Judaism is a religion, Zionism is a political ideology.

-Dr.SHIVA

Shiva4President.com

TruthFreedomHealth.com

Mirrored - Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD


zionismsatanismdr shiva ayyadurai

