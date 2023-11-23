Dr.SHIVA™ – Zionism serves Satan

Zionism has nothing to do with Judaism. Zionism is a political mess, and Judaism is a religion, Zionism is a political ideology.
-Dr.SHIVA
Shiva4President.com
TruthFreedomHealth.com
Mirrored - Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.