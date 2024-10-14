Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You to Know About Him - Kim Harvey Brannan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Word of God and the character of God offers a healing balm for the heart and soul of weary Christians. It is this healing relief that inspired Kim Harvey Brannan to author a book leaning into quiet conversations with the Lord that uplift and restore. Kim has created and taught Bible studies for more than 35 years, and her book, Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You To Know About Him, is the perfect read for any Christian in all stages of their faith journey. Kim’s inspiration over the years has come from intense struggles - like the death of her late beloved husband - and her wisdom from years of hardship which she shares with others in this read. “God desires to have a very close relationship with us,” she said. We were made to do life with the Lord, not apart from Him!
TAKEAWAYS
A relationship with God is restorative and beautiful for the soul and one that is full of JOY
Very difficult struggles in life eventually led Kim to have a deeper relationship with God - to step away from chaos and slow down
When was the last time YOU slowed down to talk with God and listen to His voice
The Bible is filled with examples of how to live in relationship with the Lord
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Quiet Conversations video: https://bit.ly/47RB1Xr
Quiet Conversations book: https://amzn.to/4eZ0vEi
🔗 CONNECT WITH KIM HARVEY BRANNAN
Website: https://www.kimharveybrannan.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KimHarveyBrannanAuthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimharveybrannan/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/KimHarveyBrannan/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate
PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina
Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/