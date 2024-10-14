Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You to Know About Him - Kim Harvey Brannan

The Word of God and the character of God offers a healing balm for the heart and soul of weary Christians. It is this healing relief that inspired Kim Harvey Brannan to author a book leaning into quiet conversations with the Lord that uplift and restore. Kim has created and taught Bible studies for more than 35 years, and her book, Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You To Know About Him, is the perfect read for any Christian in all stages of their faith journey. Kim’s inspiration over the years has come from intense struggles - like the death of her late beloved husband - and her wisdom from years of hardship which she shares with others in this read. “God desires to have a very close relationship with us,” she said. We were made to do life with the Lord, not apart from Him!









TAKEAWAYS





A relationship with God is restorative and beautiful for the soul and one that is full of JOY





Very difficult struggles in life eventually led Kim to have a deeper relationship with God - to step away from chaos and slow down





When was the last time YOU slowed down to talk with God and listen to His voice





The Bible is filled with examples of how to live in relationship with the Lord









