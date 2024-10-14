BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You to Know About Him - Kim Harvey Brannan
The Word of God and the character of God offers a healing balm for the heart and soul of weary Christians. It is this healing relief that inspired Kim Harvey Brannan to author a book leaning into quiet conversations with the Lord that uplift and restore. Kim has created and taught Bible studies for more than 35 years, and her book, Quiet Conversations: What God Wants You To Know About Him, is the perfect read for any Christian in all stages of their faith journey. Kim’s inspiration over the years has come from intense struggles - like the death of her late beloved husband - and her wisdom from years of hardship which she shares with others in this read. “God desires to have a very close relationship with us,” she said. We were made to do life with the Lord, not apart from Him!



TAKEAWAYS


A relationship with God is restorative and beautiful for the soul and one that is full of JOY


Very difficult struggles in life eventually led Kim to have a deeper relationship with God - to step away from chaos and slow down


When was the last time YOU slowed down to talk with God and listen to His voice


The Bible is filled with examples of how to live in relationship with the Lord



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Quiet Conversations video: https://bit.ly/47RB1Xr

Quiet Conversations book: https://amzn.to/4eZ0vEi


🔗 CONNECT WITH KIM HARVEY BRANNAN

Website: https://www.kimharveybrannan.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KimHarveyBrannanAuthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kimharveybrannan/

X: https://x.com/KimHBrannan

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/KimHarveyBrannan/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualbible studychristiansauthortina griffincounter culture mom showkim harvey brannanquiet conversations
