SHAFT! ENGLAND GOES DOWN THE COAL MINE! THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF GREEN EUROPE?

Let's hope that this new mine leads to the reopening of the sluumbering coal mining business in UK.
The new mine is for EU Steel? Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets | Reuters
Iron Lady closes the mines: Why did Margaret Thatcher close the mines? | The Sun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.