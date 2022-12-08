Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHAFT! ENGLAND GOES DOWN THE COAL MINE! THE BEGINNING OF THE END OF GREEN EUROPE?
50 views
channel image
Iron Age News
Published a day ago |
Shop now

Let's hope that this new mine leads to the reopening of the sluumbering coal mining business in UK.

The new mine is for EU Steel? Britain approves first new coal mine in decades despite climate targets | Reuters

Iron Lady closes the mines: Why did Margaret Thatcher close the mines? | The Sun

Keywords
ukeucoal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket