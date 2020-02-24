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Geoengineering - Collapse of Earth now Evident 2014 - 2020
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154 views • February 24, 2020
This is Danes' best presentation. This is the video to share with the naysayers. If this presentation doesn't wake them up, nothing will. Sucker-berg removed this video from F.B. When social media platforms shut down the TRUTH, you know WHO the real enemy is. Plus, we should remember that a friend of your enemy, is likely ALSO your enemy.
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