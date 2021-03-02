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Trump is 'not going away' any time soon
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190 views • March 02, 2021
Former US President Donald Trump is "not going away" and is going to remain "a thorn in the side" of US politics for years to come, says Bondi Partners National Security Adviser Mark Watson.
Mr Watson said the Democrats are attempting to present a unified party to the public, moving fast on election promises and policymaking, but it's just "papering over the cracks" in the Democrat Party between progressives and moderates.
"Those sorts of cracks will continue over different sorts of policy issues," he said.
Mr Watson said the Democrats are attempting to present a unified party to the public, moving fast on election promises and policymaking, but it's just "papering over the cracks" in the Democrat Party between progressives and moderates.
"Those sorts of cracks will continue over different sorts of policy issues," he said.
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