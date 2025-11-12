BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ther Waves Are Crashing
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
60 views • 1 day ago

Are "The Waves" crashing down on You, seems like everything is coming unglued, here is the solution?


Music by Send Rain

When ever the wind begins to blow and the waves begin to crash in our lives we automatically begin to freak out, our imaginations run wild and think of the worst thing that could possibly happen?


But that’s not the first thing that should come to mind?


What should come to mind is to remember Who created the wind and the waves in the first place?


Who came and dwelt among us and did in fact prove that He and He alone could control the crashing waves.


