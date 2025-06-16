Destruction of Iranian air defense systems transported on lowboys in the vicinity of Tehran.

Adding, talks about photos that were shown:

Satellite images of the results of Israeli airstrikes on an underground missile base in Kermanshah.

Some of the photos were published on Friday, except for the first one, which shows an attempt to collapse the entrances to the facility located in the mountain. The last photo shows a detailed map of the affected objects.

Without more powerful penetrating munitions, Israel cannot reliably hit Iranian targets and is therefore trying to disable them by other means.