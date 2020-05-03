© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Answers - Expert On The Spot ~ Medical Marijuana
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • May 03, 2020
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Can marijuana be used to treat asthma? Has there been any evidence regarding long-term negative effects of medical marijuana? Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, of the Institute of Drug Research at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Faculty of Medicine, answers all your medical marijuana questions in this month's Expert on the Spot!
For those of you with short attention spans, we've set out a brief summary of the topics addressed by Prof. Mechoulam, along with their timecodes. Enjoy, and stay tuned for next month's Expert on the Spot!
00:30 Any evidence linking marijuana to negative effects on the brain; 02:15 Is marijuana a gateway drug; 03:45 Importing marijuana medications to Israel; 04:30 Does marijuana cure disease; 06:00 Marijuana/arthritis; 07:30 Marijuana and its effect on teenagers; 08:30 Marijuana research and cancer; 12:15 Marijuana's effects on post-traumatic stress disorder; 14:15 Potential use of treating marijuana for asthma.
Can marijuana be used to treat asthma? Has there been any evidence regarding long-term negative effects of medical marijuana? Prof. Raphael Mechoulam, of the Institute of Drug Research at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Faculty of Medicine, answers all your medical marijuana questions in this month's Expert on the Spot!
For those of you with short attention spans, we've set out a brief summary of the topics addressed by Prof. Mechoulam, along with their timecodes. Enjoy, and stay tuned for next month's Expert on the Spot!
00:30 Any evidence linking marijuana to negative effects on the brain; 02:15 Is marijuana a gateway drug; 03:45 Importing marijuana medications to Israel; 04:30 Does marijuana cure disease; 06:00 Marijuana/arthritis; 07:30 Marijuana and its effect on teenagers; 08:30 Marijuana research and cancer; 12:15 Marijuana's effects on post-traumatic stress disorder; 14:15 Potential use of treating marijuana for asthma.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.