X22 REPORT Ep. 3088b - Lion Is Getting Ready To Attack,Ukraine Comes Into Focus,Overthrow Of The US Government

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical Ep. 3088b - June 7, 2023
Lion Is Getting Ready To Attack, Ukraine Comes Into Focus, Overthrow Of The US Government
The [DS] is going after the lion, they are nipping and tugging and soon the lion will attack. The people need to see the election rigging, they need to see who was involved and which countries cooperated to overthrow the government of the US. Ukraine is now in focus, Biden is in focus and soon Obama. This system is being exposed and the people and the military are the key.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
