DR Andreas Noack was murdered after his video exposed graphene hydroxide in the covid vaccine

DR Andreas Noack: there’s nobody with his expertise in activated carbon. Leading German carbon specialist, Dr Harmut von Kienle was his mentor for a year before his doctoral thesis on converting graphene oxide into graphene hydroxide. He joined world’s leading activated carbon manufacturer in charge of new activated carbon products. He bought a small company near Newcastle, England and had ten developers to develop all these new carbon products.

Dr Campra talks about strange objects found in vaccine vials and hypothesizes what they might be: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hraTtSvJgBmo/

hoax vaccine is not a drug. it’s graphene-based nanotechnology “not declared and no authorisation”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RNhxNGvPn44L/

There’s NO democracy! the Upper Level of Intelligence Agencies control Governments of the Service Corporation for SATAN on Earth who is the head of their Service Corporation: https://www.googlesightseeing.com/maps?p=430&c=&ll=-35.308117,149.124277&spn=0.010192,0.012360&t=k&hl=en/

Australia's Government is null & void - NO Constitutional authority to govern for the last 49 years: https://www.bitchute.com/video/KzsD83hscgtu/

Australian Satanist Deathbed Confession “Upper Intelligence Agencies creating a Satanic theocracy”: https://www.bitchute.com/video/LrigQKt4FV2u/

Intelligence Agencies and Governments illegally force we/sovereign people of Earth, to comply with their Evil agenda against Creation when they have knowingly violated our God given rights to choose our own paths because Creation allows choice and for one to choose their path and allows one’s action to be in play until Creation corrects and cleanses itself, where accountability is applied to thought, intent, action outside the flow of Creation’s intended design.

Satanists Run The World and I Was A Strawman for them all in the World Financial Structure: https://www.bitchute.com/video/cClJkyutKm9F/

IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE: The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Killing People!: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B5czOo6QbaH0/

All Agendas on Earth after 1970 Invoking are in defiance to creation, because Intelligence Agencies, Military, Governments are accountable through 1970 Invoking after I, as a Navy Diver withdrew from the game after clandestine act under age when they violated the authority of signed law document - referred to as the authority of the god’s document under the Commonwealth of Australia and its Constitution and they were already accountable for alien technology in me and on Earth as my ct-scan shows on my https://harold-holt.net/ website along with all my affidavits of evidence I hold.

Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England: https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/

Sovereign people, trust your GOD, your CREATOR and reject their computer GOD SATAN and their Evil Reality that’s not of Creation’s intended design.