Rutte: "NATO is 25-times bigger & infinitely superior to Russian military"

Rutte: "NATO is 25-times bigger and infinitely superior to Russian military."

Full quote:

"Air space is not the same as ground, there's a big difference, militarily, but also politically. Please take that into account. The only thing I'm encouraging all of us is to take comfort in the fact that as NATO we are 25-times bigger than the Russian economy. Our military is infinitely superior to the Russian military. When it comes to our air force, the Russians cannot even stand in our shadow with these MiG-31s, or whatever they call them, with their not well trained fighter pilots."





🐻Whatever they were giving Rutte in Slovenia - we want some.

Just for science, of course.