Under An Ionized Sky w/ Elana Freeland

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Elana Freeland is a writer, ghostwriter, lecturer, storyteller, and teacher who researches and writes on Deep State issues, including the stories of survivors of MK-ULTRA, ritual abuse, and invasive electromagnetic weapons.
She is now perhaps best known for her books Sub Rosa America, Chemtrails, HAARP, and the Full Spectrum Dominance of Planet Earth, and the sequel Under An Ionized Sky: From Chemtrails to Space Fence Lockdown about the resurrection of the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) “Star Wars” Space Fence.
In Elana's own words: "I came of age in the eye of the Sixties maelstrom. Like others of my generation, I didn’t know what I was witnessing, but I do now. I am one of many Americans still haunted by the unresolved public murder in Dallas that led to the criminal downfall of the nation. Sub Rosa America is the Deep State history behind President Kennedy's assassination and descent of the United States into corporate fascism."
"In my early twenties, I discovered Chinese medicine and macrobiotics. At 25, I experienced a full-on, mind-blowing vision of the Etheric Christ during a college class, after which I was nominated for a Danforth fellowship. Three suits flew all the way from Washington, DC to question me about my Etheric Christ experience. In the middle of my Saturn return, I discovered the works of 20th century Christian initiate Rudolf Steiner and began learning how to think with my etheric heart instead of just my intellect. To this day, I still follow these three paths of wisdom."
Show links:
https://www.elanafreeland.com/
Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see.
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