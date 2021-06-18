© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2018 DEC 05 George Bush Funeral Envelope Reactions - The Black Spot Delivered.
Follow
2
Share
Report
295 views • June 18, 2021
2018 DEC 05 George Bush Funeral Envelope Reactions - The Black Spot Delivered.
Remarks: This is the video a lot of people have had questions about. Many people at the Bush Funeral received envelopes. All still wonder what was actually in the envelopes. The end that shows what the envelopes contained ■ SYSTEMIC ELECTION 2020 FRAUD: “WE CAUGHT THEM COLD” Could It Be The Closing Chapter Is Days Away “2021 JAN 06” THE TRUMP CARD WILL BE PLAYED. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/01/03/2018-dec-05-george-bush-funeral-envelope-reactions-the-black-spot-delivered/
Remarks: This is the video a lot of people have had questions about. Many people at the Bush Funeral received envelopes. All still wonder what was actually in the envelopes. The end that shows what the envelopes contained ■ SYSTEMIC ELECTION 2020 FRAUD: “WE CAUGHT THEM COLD” Could It Be The Closing Chapter Is Days Away “2021 JAN 06” THE TRUMP CARD WILL BE PLAYED. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/01/03/2018-dec-05-george-bush-funeral-envelope-reactions-the-black-spot-delivered/
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.