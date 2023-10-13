Create New Account
Israel orders 1 MILLION Palestinians to leave within 24 hours
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

The Israeli military urges over 1 million people to leave their homes in Gaza within 24 hours with the UN calling the order 'impossible' as it would have 'devastating humanitarian consequences'

Read more: https://on.rt.com/cj8d

Mirrored - RT

israelgenocidewar crimes

