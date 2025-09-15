BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who is George Zinn? ( See description )
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10085 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
186 views • 22 hours ago

A Jewish man named George Zinn was arrested after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, claiming responsibility by screaming "Shoot me!” to mislead authorities and aid the real shooter’s escape.

What is even more odd is that George Zinn was also a witness to the 9/11 attacks where he described seeing the planes hit the towers, and got arrested in 2013 for emailing a bomb threat "joke" to the Salt Lake City Marathon shortly after the Boston bombing.

The odds are 1 in 2 billion that he could be part of the three events by sheer coincidence…

> 9/11 Attacks 2001 https://youtu.be/eGiwPXkzrAE?si=kiHBJJ31k4kOkmD-

> Salt Lake City Marathon Bomb Threat - 2013 https://apnews.com/general-news-1e71564ccbe54d668ccbfcbd98ac6607

> Charlie Kirk Assassination - 2025 https://x.com/truestormyjoe/status/1966639854906667346?s=46

Clearly Central Casting…

Source @Laura Aboli

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
jewcentral castinggeorge zinn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy