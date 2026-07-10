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The Blood Cult - 27 Victims, 27 Witnesses (from Lois Sasek)
The festival "Halloween" originates in the "Samhain festival", where humans were sacrified. Do human sacrifices still take place today? 27 victims and 27 testimonies from all over the world say yes, revealing alarming facts about a brutal "blood cult". Hundreds of vicitms and witness reports from all over the world independently from each other are giving unequivocally identical statements. Buckle up and confront yourself with their statements. Spread this broadcast!