Dr Mike Yeadon ‘The Depopulation Agenda is real; but here’s what we can do about it’

https://rumble.com/v24goae-dr-mike-yeadon-the-depopulation-agenda-is-real-but-heres-what-we-can-do-abo.html

Recommended Sources:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/o0nK2uXX1FbN/ Joining us for General Assembly Meeting #66 on Monday, November 21 was Dr Mike Yeadon, who spoke to us about why the depopulation agenda is real and what we can do to stop it.

Superb write up found at

https://expose-news.com/2022/12/13/mike-yeadon-depopulation-agenda-is-real/

Watch the rest of the meeting:

➨ https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/general-assembly-meeting-66

On November 21st 2022, Dr Mike Yeadon took part in a ‘World Council For Health’ General Assembly Meeting in which he revealed why the depopulation agenda is real and what we can do to stop it.





Who is Dr Mike Yeadon?

Dr Mike Yeadon, a retired pharmacologist, was previously vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer and is co-founder and former CEO of the biotechnology company Ziarco.

He has more than 30 years of experience leading new medical research in the pharmaceutical industry.



=================================





Originally, I starting uploading EDM music videos on youtube and supplying music to video channels, then things got serious. In these times I consider it a duty to humanity to distribute as much information as possible so as to allow the truth to be discovered about Health, Big Pharma and their Jabs, 5G ROLL OUT. To Debunk Climate Change and the Reckless Solar GeoEngineering going on supported by governments around the world. The Deliberate Spraying 24/7 above our heads which affects the air we breath best explained here:- GeoengineeringWatch.org. See Documentary "The Dimming".





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





Oh, and any other things that might try to take away our liberty and human rights given to us by god.





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Dr Mike Yeadon, Pfizer, Depopulation.