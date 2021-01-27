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TO MASK OR NOT TO MASK? THAT IS THE QUESTION!
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142 views • January 27, 2021
Do masks work to prevent or “slow” the spread of viruses?
Let the research speak for itself. If you are looking for evidence for or against the use of masks to prevent viral illness and transmission/spread we have it here.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/
Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
Let the research speak for itself. If you are looking for evidence for or against the use of masks to prevent viral illness and transmission/spread we have it here.
Full blog with references and resources:
https://thewilddoc.com/to-mask-or-not-to-mask-that-is-the-question/
Thanks for watching! Subscribe to my mailing list here: https://thewilddoc.com/subscribe/
Join me on Telegram here: https://t.me/thewilddoc
*This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, diagnose, or cure any medical condition. We must legally advise you to seek the assistance of a trusted health professional before making any changes to your health regime.
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