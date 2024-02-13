Pets in Love





No one know why he seemed so annoyed until they got closer and found this

The dog was furious with what it received after its owner left! That's right, you didn't misread! The owner abandoned the dog and tied it up in a bag before dumping it! The dog had to struggle hard to tear the bag and escape! The owner left immediately after! Witnesses saw the dog wildly expressing anger! It seemed like it wanted to vent all the disappointment! A heartless and deceitful owner had behaved excessively!





However, the dog was approached by the rescue team and taken to the shelter right away! Thanks to the perseverance of the rescue team members! The dog regained emotional stability! People at the shelter called the dog Roxi! She was thoroughly checked for health! Everything was fine, and Roxi would undergo a spaying surgery!

