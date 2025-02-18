America’s Great Awakening: Can the Truth Overcome Perceived Reality? | Kash Patel

As Kash Patel reveals critical truths, will Americans be able to accept a new reality? Many still cling to narratives shaped by the media and deep state deception.





This episode explores the psychological struggle of waking up to the facts, the societal resistance to change, and the long journey ahead for the nation to fully grasp what has been hidden. How do we break free from illusion and embrace reality?





THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/john-juan-updates-with-juan-osavin-defunding-the-ds-much-more-2-8-25/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/









MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much-needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His undercover assignments and self-imposed directives (many unknown to the public) play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.



