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The Horror Of The Live ORGAN HARVESTING Racket with Investigator Mitchell Gerber - Liberty Talk with Odessa, 081321
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20 views • August 16, 2021
Liberty Talk With Odessa
Friday Aug 13, I will I interview Mitchell Gerber who has dedicated the last 20 years of his life to figuring out who is involved in the disgusting/lucrative/genoc!de live organ business that is way way bigger than anyone even thought. China is not the only players taking part...
To sign up for Joshua's "prepping"workshop taking place in Chilliwack, BC Aug 14th go to https://www.fvfreedomrally.com/ also [email protected] or check out "Indigenous POV" FB page.
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-vide...
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkca...
Odysee:https://odysee.com
Friday Aug 13, I will I interview Mitchell Gerber who has dedicated the last 20 years of his life to figuring out who is involved in the disgusting/lucrative/genoc!de live organ business that is way way bigger than anyone even thought. China is not the only players taking part...
To sign up for Joshua's "prepping"workshop taking place in Chilliwack, BC Aug 14th go to https://www.fvfreedomrally.com/ also [email protected] or check out "Indigenous POV" FB page.
Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-vide...
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens https://odessa1.towergarden.ca . When you buy one for prepping you also support my show:) as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
*Please donate to help me to continue my full time journalism/show and hands on activism at https://donorbox.org/liberty-talk-canada or e -transfer to [email protected]
Librti T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
Join Canada's larges growing freedom of speech social media platform for all of my uncensored episodes at librti.com or go to librti.com/Odessa
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkca...
Odysee:https://odysee.com
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