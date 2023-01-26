Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Japanese Discovery Makes Promising Headway in Combatting the Harms of the Spike Protein
162 views
channel image
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago |

Japanese Discovery Makes Promising Headway in Combatting the Harms of the Spike Protein

Nattokinase, an enzyme extracted and purified from a Japanese food called nattō, is "the only enzyme that we're aware of right now that dissolves the spike protein."

Nattokinase is featured, in combination with other promising natural substances, in Dr. VanDeWater's spike recovery formula:

https://tinyurl.com/Spike-Detox

Keywords
japanesetheproteindiscoverymakes promising headway in combattingharms of the spike

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket