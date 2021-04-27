KelTec RDB flirts with Vortex Viper PST 1-6

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RDB Playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM60wsyiKI5X6CuBlRYCRSkI
Why (and How) We Should Trial the KelTec RDB for US Army Next Generation Squad Weapon
https://youtu.be/K2Ehq4KkDVw
RDB Zero - Pencil Barrel vs Medium Barrel. With and Without Flash Hider by Bullet Weight
https://youtu.be/Z-ELLANeqGo
Spaceweather News Hat
https://spaceweathernews.com/
0:00 Favorites
1:00 Viper
1:15 Too Low
1:46 RDB Recap
4:51 Flash Hider
6:22 Reticle
8:16 Weight
9:14 Eye Box
10:37 BSZ
11:35 15 Yards
12:25 Trajectory
12:54 Zero at 15
16:18 50 Yards
21:59 Reset Turrets
24:22 55gr Deviation
28:25 100 Yards
30:53 200 Yards
33:54 Ambi AQT
42:16 AQT Results