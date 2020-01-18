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1973 AMC Jeep Wagoneer Commercial
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104 views • January 18, 2020
Originally designed in 1962 by Brooks Stevens for Kaiser Jeep, AMC inherited this legacy model when they acquired Kaiser Jeep in 1970. Over the next number of years, AMC improved the quality and made the vehicle more up market. They also improved the Dealer Network which was really just Mom and Pop operations under Kaiser.
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