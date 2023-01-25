No Matter What, Keep Walking! Interview with Mary Pat Jones

Hello friends and praying citizens! This is an interview with a mom and believer who has walked through abject personal tragedy and came out the other side stronger and more in love with God than ever. Don't miss her story of overcoming. There may be a fiery trial coming for all of us--of some form or another--and we need to know how to walk through it.

Mary Pat's contact info: [email protected]

