No Matter What, Keep Walking! Interview with Mary Pat Jones
Lori Colley
Published 20 hours ago

Hello friends and praying citizens! This is an interview with a mom and believer who has walked through abject personal tragedy and came out the other side stronger and more in love with God than ever. Don't miss her story of overcoming. There may be a fiery trial coming for all of us--of some form or another--and we need to know how to walk through it.

Mary Pat's contact info: [email protected]

Having trouble with forgiving others... maybe even God? Then watch this video "Digging out the Root of Bitterness" (part 3 in Getting to the Root of it)

https://www.brighteon.com/b326b7a6-6109-4acf-bdea-264f4e4e5972

Others in "Getting to the Root of it" series:



Part 1 - Are We Ready for Jesus to Return?

https://www.brighteon.com/bcf13a95-51f8-47c7-a93f-16a8e7d4a9f7

Part 2 - Body Snatchers

https://www.brighteon.com/45983a94-e015-422f-8c9c-ee59fb56de49


faithwalking with goddeath of children

