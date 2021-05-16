It Is Not Wise for America To Reject All Visas of Children of CCP Officials

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5/14/2021 In a livestream recently, Miles Guo talked about a serious situation that America starts to reject visas of children of CCP officials. Miles emphasized it was not wise for America to do this, instead they should allow them to stay in the US and change these innocent children into people who love democracy and freedom. NFSC should also has big heart to telecast these children, they are our own flesh and blood.