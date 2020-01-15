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Prophecy : Beware of the coming Totalitarian Dictatorship !
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19 views • January 15, 2020
Do you know YAHUSHUA/Jesus Christ as your Saviour, Lord and Messiah? If not, please click here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ma4OM...
Please visit www.amightywind.com
"SO SET YOUR CLOCKS AND WATCH AMERICA AND YOU WILL KNOW WHEN YOU SEE ALL FREEDOMS GO -- THE GREAT TRIBULATION HAS BEGUN WHEN THE LAST OF THE FREEDOMS GOES."
Please visit www.amightywind.com
"SO SET YOUR CLOCKS AND WATCH AMERICA AND YOU WILL KNOW WHEN YOU SEE ALL FREEDOMS GO -- THE GREAT TRIBULATION HAS BEGUN WHEN THE LAST OF THE FREEDOMS GOES."
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