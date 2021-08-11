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Financial Expert: Infrastructure Bill Will Cripple Trucking Industry, Destroy America
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640 views • August 11, 2021
Carlos Cortez minced no words highlighting the devastation that will be caused by the 2700 page infrastructure bill. Cortez specifically referenced the trucking industry, illustrating the damaging financial impact on our country's most valuable source of transportation.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
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