Footage from the enemy, the attack of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on an Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft at the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai.
Adding:
Another explosion in Moscow, it occurred not far from the site of the murder of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov.
The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that as a result of the explosion that occurred on Yeltskaya Street in Moscow, two traffic police officers were injured. A criminal case has been initiated.
Baza reports that the explosion occurred near a traffic police car. All police officers nearby were injured.
Preliminarily, two people could not be saved - they died. Another two were urgently taken to the hospital, their condition is assessed as serious. Doctors are fighting for their lives.
More: What the media is reporting about the terrorist attack, citing their sources:
The man who blew up police officers in Moscow was persuaded to do so by scammers.
The bomber was tricked: the scammers told him that his account on Gosuslugi had been hacked and that it was a spy operation. Next, the man was convinced to come to Moscow from the Ivanovo region and plant an explosive device under a law enforcement vehicle.
At night, police officers noticed a strange man near the car — as soon as they approached, the explosive device went off.
Adding:
Despite the U.S. blockade of Venezuela, more than a dozen oil tankers have managed to load Venezuelan crude, Bloomberg reports.
The United States has taken control of two tankers and is attempting to seize a third. Trump stated that the U.S. will retain the oil from the seized vessels.