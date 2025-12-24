Footage from the enemy, the attack of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on an Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft at the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai.

Another explosion in Moscow, it occurred not far from the site of the murder of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov.

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that as a result of the explosion that occurred on Yeltskaya Street in Moscow, two traffic police officers were injured. A criminal case has been initiated.

Baza reports that the explosion occurred near a traffic police car. All police officers nearby were injured.

Preliminarily, two people could not be saved - they died. Another two were urgently taken to the hospital, their condition is assessed as serious. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

The man who blew up police officers in Moscow was persuaded to do so by scammers.

The bomber was tricked: the scammers told him that his account on Gosuslugi had been hacked and that it was a spy operation. Next, the man was convinced to come to Moscow from the Ivanovo region and plant an explosive device under a law enforcement vehicle.

At night, police officers noticed a strange man near the car — as soon as they approached, the explosive device went off.

Despite the U.S. blockade of Venezuela, more than a dozen oil tankers have managed to load Venezuelan crude, Bloomberg reports.

The United States has taken control of two tankers and is attempting to seize a third. Trump stated that the U.S. will retain the oil from the seized vessels.