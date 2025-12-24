BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enemy video of UKR kamikaza drone attack on an Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft at the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 24 hours ago

Footage from the enemy, the attack of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone on an Il-38N anti-submarine aircraft at the Yeisk airfield in the Krasnodar Krai.

Adding:

Another explosion in Moscow, it occurred not far from the site of the murder of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov.

The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that as a result of the explosion that occurred on Yeltskaya Street in Moscow, two traffic police officers were injured. A criminal case has been initiated.

Baza reports that the explosion occurred near a traffic police car. All police officers nearby were injured.

Preliminarily, two people could not be saved - they died. Another two were urgently taken to the hospital, their condition is assessed as serious. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

More:  What the media is reporting about the terrorist attack, citing their sources:

The man who blew up police officers in Moscow was persuaded to do so by scammers.

The bomber was tricked: the scammers told him that his account on Gosuslugi had been hacked and that it was a spy operation. Next, the man was convinced to come to Moscow from the Ivanovo region and plant an explosive device under a law enforcement vehicle.

At night, police officers noticed a strange man near the car — as soon as they approached, the explosive device went off.

Adding:

Despite the U.S. blockade of Venezuela, more than a dozen oil tankers have managed to load Venezuelan crude, Bloomberg reports.

The United States has taken control of two tankers and is attempting to seize a third. Trump stated that the U.S. will retain the oil from the seized vessels.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Iran conducts surprise missile drills amid rising tensions with Israel

Kevin Hughes
Trump&#8217;s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Trump’s Greenland gambit sparks diplomatic crisis as Denmark summons U.S. envoy

Belle Carter
EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

EU cracks down on independent journalism: Euractiv banned from commission briefings

Kevin Hughes
Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada&#8217;s GDP by 6.2%

Sacrificing prosperity for propaganda? Study shows net-zero plan could crush Canada’s GDP by 6.2%

Willow Tohi
Malaysia&#8217;s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Malaysia’s AI data center boom: A strategic play amid global tech rivalry

Belle Carter
Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Whistleblowers allege CPJ softened Gaza stance to appease donors, shelved evidence of targeted journalist killings

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy