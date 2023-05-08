Senator Kennedy grills Deputy Secretary of Energy over INSULTING budget request

Republican Louisiana Senator John Kennedy has grilled Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk over the Biden administration’s proposed $50 trillion climate change plan. During a Senate committee on appropriations hearing, Kennedy noted the budget requests a 38% increase in green energy funding, while cutting nuclear energy funding with barely an increase in fossil fuel energy. He then asked Turk for an estimate of how much it would cost to be carbon neutral by 2050, with Turk refusing to provide a number. Kennedy then posed the question of how much the massive spending would reduce world temperatures, leaving Turk speechless. The exchange highlights the lack of vision and transparency in the Biden administration’s climate change policy. Keep up with the latest news and follow Next News for more breaking news.

