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Mark Moss: Building Your Health Is Wealth
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30 views • October 29, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/10/29/building-your-health-is-wealth.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211029_HL2&mid=DM1029958&rid=1306744900
https://seed151.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/rsB98vtXUqi9.mp4
Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who’s been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealth
Moss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own life
To build your physical health, eliminate seed oils from your diet, use time-restricted eating and exercise regularly
To discern the truth in this era of censorship, identify people who you believe are experts in the field and follow what they’re doing directly; avoid using Google and social media for this purpose, as it’s heavily manipulated
I’ll be speaking at Moss’ live event in Miami, Florida, in November 2021, where he and other experts will be sharing how to control your financial future during The Great Reset
Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who's been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealth. Finances aren't something I typically focus on, but we're both in agreement that health is your greatest form of wealth
Building Your Health Is Wealth
Moss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own life. Now, with injection mandates increasing, people are being forced to make a decision to quit their job or put their health at risk from a jab.
"Unfortunately," Moss said, "we've found lots of people who, when the pandemic broke out, didn't even have $400 saved. When you don't have that money, when you don't have those savings, you're stuck at a dead-end job. If you had money saved, you could quit the job, go look for something else."
Also, with civil liberties being impacted daily, building wealth gives you the option to change your location to a country or state that may protect your freedom rather than restrict it. He continued:2
"So that's why we focus on money. It's not about being greedy, it's about having options … you're going to need to have those. The financial system, like the medical system, isn't really designed for your benefit. It's designed for the benefit of the people that run the system.
Once you can just start to look at things a little bit differently and, really, it's a lot more simple than most people make it seem, you can start to build wealth, you can start to then increase your freedom, your options and so forth. Of course, I also look at health as an asset.
You can have all the money in the world, but if you lose your health, you have nothing. I also look at my freedom as an asset. If I have wealth, but I'm locked in my house, that does me no good.".....
https://seed151.bitchute.com/ySITC1RcRsOS/rsB98vtXUqi9.mp4
Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who’s been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealth
Moss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own life
To build your physical health, eliminate seed oils from your diet, use time-restricted eating and exercise regularly
To discern the truth in this era of censorship, identify people who you believe are experts in the field and follow what they’re doing directly; avoid using Google and social media for this purpose, as it’s heavily manipulated
I’ll be speaking at Moss’ live event in Miami, Florida, in November 2021, where he and other experts will be sharing how to control your financial future during The Great Reset
Mark Moss, an entrepreneur and financial expert who's been a full-time investor for over 25 years, is passionate about freedom, liberty and personal wealth. Finances aren't something I typically focus on, but we're both in agreement that health is your greatest form of wealth
Building Your Health Is Wealth
Moss wants to empower people to build wealth, not so they can become greedy or stockpile money, but because money allows you to help other people and have options in your own life. Now, with injection mandates increasing, people are being forced to make a decision to quit their job or put their health at risk from a jab.
"Unfortunately," Moss said, "we've found lots of people who, when the pandemic broke out, didn't even have $400 saved. When you don't have that money, when you don't have those savings, you're stuck at a dead-end job. If you had money saved, you could quit the job, go look for something else."
Also, with civil liberties being impacted daily, building wealth gives you the option to change your location to a country or state that may protect your freedom rather than restrict it. He continued:2
"So that's why we focus on money. It's not about being greedy, it's about having options … you're going to need to have those. The financial system, like the medical system, isn't really designed for your benefit. It's designed for the benefit of the people that run the system.
Once you can just start to look at things a little bit differently and, really, it's a lot more simple than most people make it seem, you can start to build wealth, you can start to then increase your freedom, your options and so forth. Of course, I also look at health as an asset.
You can have all the money in the world, but if you lose your health, you have nothing. I also look at my freedom as an asset. If I have wealth, but I'm locked in my house, that does me no good.".....
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