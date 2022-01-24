© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Latitude of the Gratitude is Reflected in the Attitude:
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • January 24, 2022
If an Attitude is not an Attitude of Gratitude; then it is no longer an Attitude but a problem.
The problem with an Attitude that is not in Gratitude, is that it takes the shape of a chip on your shoulder.
Struggling under the weight the shoulder will go ape with a King Kong of a burden.
That beast can’t be bound, no peace can be found, until you shoot it down from behind the heart’s Stoney curtain.
Attitude upon Attitude shuts down the Gratitude stolen by the serpent in our garden.
Take it to the Cross, give it to the boss, together you can nail it to Christ’s burden.
2022 is the year that Christ will do all He needs to do if you trust Him.
The problem with an Attitude that is not in Gratitude, is that it takes the shape of a chip on your shoulder.
Struggling under the weight the shoulder will go ape with a King Kong of a burden.
That beast can’t be bound, no peace can be found, until you shoot it down from behind the heart’s Stoney curtain.
Attitude upon Attitude shuts down the Gratitude stolen by the serpent in our garden.
Take it to the Cross, give it to the boss, together you can nail it to Christ’s burden.
2022 is the year that Christ will do all He needs to do if you trust Him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.