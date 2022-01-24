The Latitude of the Gratitude is Reflected in the Attitude:

If an Attitude is not an Attitude of Gratitude; then it is no longer an Attitude but a problem.

The problem with an Attitude that is not in Gratitude, is that it takes the shape of a chip on your shoulder.

Struggling under the weight the shoulder will go ape with a King Kong of a burden.

That beast can’t be bound, no peace can be found, until you shoot it down from behind the heart’s Stoney curtain.

Attitude upon Attitude shuts down the Gratitude stolen by the serpent in our garden.

Take it to the Cross, give it to the boss, together you can nail it to Christ’s burden.

2022 is the year that Christ will do all He needs to do if you trust Him.