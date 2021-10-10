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SGT Report Interview - If We Comply, the U.S. Will Die with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Clay Clark
Thrivetime Show
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Clay Clark and Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer were interviewed on the SGT Report about why if the people comply America will die.

WATCH:
https://rumble.com/vni5tb-damn-them-to-hell-we-are-spartacus-and-we-have-had-enough-clay-clark-and-pa.html

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Learn How Do I Get Involved:
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General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
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The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.

Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html

Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
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sgt reportclay clarkthrivetime showjackson lahmeyer
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