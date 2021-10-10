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SGT Report Interview - If We Comply, the U.S. Will Die with Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Clay Clark
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40 views • October 10, 2021
Clay Clark and Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer were interviewed on the SGT Report about why if the people comply America will die.
WATCH:
https://rumble.com/vni5tb-damn-them-to-hell-we-are-spartacus-and-we-have-had-enough-clay-clark-and-pa.html
GET HEALTHY & STAY THAT WAY! Get Z STACK NOW:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
How to Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines:
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Today At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Learn How to Protect Your Health:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn How to Protect Your Family’s Energy Supply:
Website: www.AdvancedHomePros.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth:
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Learn How Do I Get Involved:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
401 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
WATCH:
https://rumble.com/vni5tb-damn-them-to-hell-we-are-spartacus-and-we-have-had-enough-clay-clark-and-pa.html
GET HEALTHY & STAY THAT WAY! Get Z STACK NOW:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=/sgtreport
How to Not Take the COVID-19 Vaccines:
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Today At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
www.NewLifeHarvestChurch.org
Learn How to Protect Your Health:
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com - Dr Stella Immanuel
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com - Dr. Bryan Ardis
Learn How to Protect Your Family’s Energy Supply:
Website: www.AdvancedHomePros.com
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth:
Learn how to protect your wealth against inflation today by reaching out to Andrew Sorchini of www.BH-PM.com today by texting 310-433-3524.
Learn How Do I Get Involved:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour!!! Momentum Growing!!!
Request Tickets to the ReAwaken America Tour Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Is Selling Out Fast!!!
Tulsa was 100% Sold Out
Tampa was 100% Sold Out
Anaheim was 100% Sold Out
Grand Rapids Was 100% Sold Out
Colorado Springs Is 100% Sold Out
0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
4 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX
401 December Dallas Tickets Remaining (Ticket Requests Are Flying In Fast!!!)
Request Tickets Today By Visiting: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
You Can Request Tickets Today By Texting: 918-851-0102
The Health and Freedom Conference Featured Speakers Include / Have Included: General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Charlie Kirk, Chad Prather, Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller, Robert Kennedy Jr., Ian Smith, Roger Stone, Melissa Tate, Dave Scarlett, Doctor Richard Bartlett, Gene Ho, Patrick Byrne, Scott McCay, Anna Khait, Sam Sorbo, Doctor Mark Sherwood, Attorney Thomas Renz, Doctor Stella Emmanuel, Attorney Leigh Dundas, Doctor Jim Meehan, Sheriff Vic Regalado, Joey Gilbert, Doctor Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor Rob Marsh, Leila Centner, Lori Gregory, Charleen Bollinger, Del Bigtree, Kevin Jenkins, Doctor Carrie Madej, Doctor Judy Mikovits, Steve Maxwell, Doctor Eric Nepute, Alfie Oakes, Sidney Powell, Doctor Alan Keyes, Pastor Artur Pawlowski, Mike Provenzano, Doctor Shannon Kroner, Doctor Andy Wakefeld, Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, Amanda Grace, Doctor Cordie Williams, Pastor Mark Burns,
etc.
Learn the Truth About COVID-19 and the Great Reset Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
The Fourth Industrial Revolution and genetically modified humans - https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Learn More At:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
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