Deep Strikes And Strategic Encirclement: Poltava Bombing And The Impending Siege Of Pokrovsk

For the first time since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian aircraft have carried out bombing raids on military infrastructure in Poltava. The city is located 150 km from the nearest front line.

The latest glide bombs with rocket engines enable air strikes to be carried out from such a distance.

Meanwhile, in Volchansk, Russian units have broken through Ukrainian defenses in several areas of the city. Fighting for control of the industrial zone is ongoing. Ukrainian forces are retreating from Tikhoye. The Russian army is currently controlling around 65% of Volchansk.

On the Liman section of the front, the Russian army is building on its successes in the Novoselovka area over the past day. They have occupied the forest area adjacent to the village of Drobyshevo from the north.

They are now advancing towards the regional center, the city of Liman. To the south-west of Torskoe village, Russian assault troops have taken up positions 3.5 km from the city.

The encirclement of the town of Pokrovsk is almost complete. The distance between the Russian army groups advancing from Rodninskoe and the western outskirts of the city is only 5 km.

Fierce fighting continues in the town itself. Russian army assault units have expanded their zone of control to the east of the railway station.

To the west of the city, Russian units have taken the village of Molodetskoye. The offensive continues in the western and north-western directions.

Russian units have advanced in the south-western part of Shakhov, on the Dobropolsky salient.

Near Gulyaipole, on the front line, the Russian offensive is developing to the west of Poltavka, a village captured a few days earlier.

In the Zaporizhzhia area, the Russian army has increased pressure around the town of Orekhov and has taken positions in the village of Malaya Tokmachka. Ukrainian units have been forced to retreat northwest.

Heavy fighting continues for control of Primorske and Stepnogorsk, which are located near the Dnieper River.

Over the past day, the situation has changed most actively in the Kharkiv, Liman, and Pokrovsk sections of the front.

The Russian army has consolidated control over 65% of Volchansk city territory, significantly hindering its advance in the south-western and south-eastern directions.

If the current pace of the offensive is maintained, Russian units will soon launch an assault on Liman from the forest area they previously occupied on the eastern outskirts.

The Russian army’s main efforts are currently focused on completely surrounding Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The distance between the two advancing groups is only 5 km.

