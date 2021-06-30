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Clown Planet News (30 June, 2021): Delta Variant, Climate Emergency, Masks are Back & more
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
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21 views • June 30, 2021
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560454-ron-johnson-calls-for-republicans-to-run-for-local-office-and-take-back-our?rl=1

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https://news.grabien.com/story-aoc-calls-concerns-over-spike-crime-hysteria
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newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
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