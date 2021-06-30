© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clown Planet News (30 June, 2021): Delta Variant, Climate Emergency, Masks are Back & more
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • June 30, 2021
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/560454-ron-johnson-calls-for-republicans-to-run-for-local-office-and-take-back-our?rl=1
https://twitter.com/mattturck/status/1408848793588613129
https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1409268426955231235
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1408997169344909313
https://twitter.com/i/events/1408544085795766275
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFQ993fcVr4
https://twitter.com/cgtnamerica/status/1409291444842602499
https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccinated-people-account-for-half-of-new-covid-19-delta-cases-in-israeli-outbreak-11624624326?mod=e2tw
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57467051.amp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TR0Nrds16Y
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1409855145186402311
https://www.whec.com/national/fda-adds-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-warning-to-pfizer-and-moderna-covid-vaccines/6155552/#.YNou5sBBgW0.twitter
https://twitter.com/ydeigin/status/1400321255824371714
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1408114149083824129
https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/vanderbilt/2021/06/26/nc-state-no-contest-vanderbilt-reactions-college-world-series/5356431001/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/texas-border-wall-project-first-week
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-9737243/Filipino-American-transgender-woman-crowned-Miss-Nevada.html
https://biohackinfo.com/news-wef-world-economic-forum-davos-klaus-schwab-bioengineering/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcaKMu7I6vU
https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-technology-business-ed50baf4ffb09ca50cda9b8a262c54ad
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1409602597691011075
https://rumble.com/vj0bg7-are-covid-vaccines-triggering-miscarriages.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/huge-red-flag-medical-researchers-bury-data-showing-82-miscarriage-rate-in-vaccinated-women
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-anti-vax-the-hot-new-thing/
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1410242862747471876
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1409303280044449797
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1410243190855176194
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1409964655334723587
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1268906490137624576
https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nmez/robert-johnson-bet-reparations-racism-slavery?utm_source=vicenewstwitter
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/french-food-is-expression-of-white-privilege-r7zjm0djs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3q-qfLtB0o
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/catholic-church-north-of-edmonton-destroyed-in-fire-1.5491294
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/2-more-catholic-churches-burned-down-in-b-c-s-interior-1.6081796
https://www.complicitclergy.com/2021/06/27/pope-francis-sends-long-handwritten-letter-to-fr-james-martin-congratulating-him-on-gay-conference-for-his-flock/
https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-video-proclaims-football-is-gay-in-wake-of-carl-nassib-announcement-212348351.html
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1408435791173410823
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1410236821422882820
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/carl-nassib-lgbt-gay-sports-coming-out-history-nfl-las-vegas-riders?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=LGBTI+Inclusion&utm_content=29/06/2021+20:00
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80271/hungary-told-to-repeal-law-banning-lgbt-promotion-to-children-or-else-leave.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1410092436488134662
https://apnews.com/article/california-florida-lifestyle-travel-business-048670c6461032de3cb67154d624ab13
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1410214482442399744
https://www.10news.com/sports/olympian-who-turned-back-on-flag-during-anthem-says-she-feels-set-up-by-us-track-field
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-plan-force-states-expand-medicaid-filibuster-proof-budget-bill?utm_medium=social_media&;utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons
https://news.grabien.com/story-aoc-calls-concerns-over-spike-crime-hysteria
https://twitter.com/mattturck/status/1408848793588613129
https://twitter.com/Anthea06274890/status/1409268426955231235
https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1408997169344909313
https://twitter.com/i/events/1408544085795766275
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFQ993fcVr4
https://twitter.com/cgtnamerica/status/1409291444842602499
https://www.wsj.com/articles/vaccinated-people-account-for-half-of-new-covid-19-delta-cases-in-israeli-outbreak-11624624326?mod=e2tw
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-57467051.amp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TR0Nrds16Y
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1409855145186402311
https://www.whec.com/national/fda-adds-myocarditis-and-pericarditis-warning-to-pfizer-and-moderna-covid-vaccines/6155552/#.YNou5sBBgW0.twitter
https://twitter.com/ydeigin/status/1400321255824371714
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1408114149083824129
https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/college/vanderbilt/2021/06/26/nc-state-no-contest-vanderbilt-reactions-college-world-series/5356431001/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/texas-border-wall-project-first-week
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-9737243/Filipino-American-transgender-woman-crowned-Miss-Nevada.html
https://biohackinfo.com/news-wef-world-economic-forum-davos-klaus-schwab-bioengineering/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AcaKMu7I6vU
https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-technology-business-ed50baf4ffb09ca50cda9b8a262c54ad
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1409602597691011075
https://rumble.com/vj0bg7-are-covid-vaccines-triggering-miscarriages.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/huge-red-flag-medical-researchers-bury-data-showing-82-miscarriage-rate-in-vaccinated-women
https://thehighwire.com/videos/is-anti-vax-the-hot-new-thing/
https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1410242862747471876
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1409303280044449797
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1410243190855176194
https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1409964655334723587
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1268906490137624576
https://www.vice.com/en/article/88nmez/robert-johnson-bet-reparations-racism-slavery?utm_source=vicenewstwitter
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/french-food-is-expression-of-white-privilege-r7zjm0djs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3q-qfLtB0o
https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/catholic-church-north-of-edmonton-destroyed-in-fire-1.5491294
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/2-more-catholic-churches-burned-down-in-b-c-s-interior-1.6081796
https://www.complicitclergy.com/2021/06/27/pope-francis-sends-long-handwritten-letter-to-fr-james-martin-congratulating-him-on-gay-conference-for-his-flock/
https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-video-proclaims-football-is-gay-in-wake-of-carl-nassib-announcement-212348351.html
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1408435791173410823
https://twitter.com/wef/status/1410236821422882820
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/carl-nassib-lgbt-gay-sports-coming-out-history-nfl-las-vegas-riders?utm_source=twitter&;utm_medium=social_scheduler&utm_term=LGBTI+Inclusion&utm_content=29/06/2021+20:00
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80271/hungary-told-to-repeal-law-banning-lgbt-promotion-to-children-or-else-leave.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter
https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1410092436488134662
https://apnews.com/article/california-florida-lifestyle-travel-business-048670c6461032de3cb67154d624ab13
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1410214482442399744
https://www.10news.com/sports/olympian-who-turned-back-on-flag-during-anthem-says-she-feels-set-up-by-us-track-field
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/democrats-plan-force-states-expand-medicaid-filibuster-proof-budget-bill?utm_medium=social_media&;utm_source=twitter_social_icon&utm_campaign=social_icons
https://news.grabien.com/story-aoc-calls-concerns-over-spike-crime-hysteria
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.