Need to Know News (25 May 2022) with Holly Seeliger and Joe Olson

They couldn't get their story straight as to how many were dead and whether the 18-year old shooter was captured alive or shot dead. What they claim is that he shot (but did not kill) his grandmother first (like Adam Lanza allegedly shot his mother) and then went to an elementary school to shot up a classroom (ostensibly, a single classroom) with 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade students (unlike Adam who only shot 1st graders). It looks completely fake from beginning to end. But the Democrats are desperate to change the narrative, where Biden is polling at 39% and they can't talk about the economy, inflation, the border crisis, the supply chain problems or (even) baby formula. So we can count on an average of one school shooting (or other staged mass muder) a week up to the November midterms. Biden was brutally political in calling for more gun control, as though disarming law abiding citizens would reduce the number of fake mass shootings, when all he has to do is tell his own staff to "cut it out"! Henry Kissinger warns the West to make peace with Russia and not humiliate Putin, about which he is completely correct. Putin is in the right and Russia has been systematically taking out the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who are doing their best by committing atrocities and blaming them on Russia. Air Force Academy graduates who refuse the vax may be separated from the service and required to repay their tuition (at around $200,000) as a punishment for a policy that appears to violate the Nuremberg Code and international law (by requiring an experiment vaccine to be administered under a coercive policy that lacks a bona fide rationale). And the value of Twitter seems to hang in the balance as more and more fake accounts are exposed, where Elon Musk may wind up paying far less by exposing false advertising.